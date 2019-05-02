Transcript for Trail runner kills attacking mountain lion 'in self-defense'

Throw runner Colorado menace to fight off a Mountain Lion during an attack wallop officials say the line lunged at the runner and horse toothed mountain park biting his face and wrist. Along with puncturing his arms legs and back the man managed to kill the animal which is being described as a juvenile Mountain Lion. And to the economy now General Motors has started to lay off about 4300 white collar workers worldwide it's part of a previously announced restructuring plan. The cut 15% of its workforce so it can raise profit margins and invest an autonomous. Autonomous an electric cars GM is also planning on closing five plants in the US and Canada.

