Transcript for Transgender BYU student faces expulsion over breast-removal procedure

That's awful and nobody should grow up the way I did. Chris Irvin knew as early as three years old that you were a police stuck in a girl's body. Out of their body started developing urban says they're gender does cornea became more severe. I would Wear sports bra to spurs brought all the time to train Platt myself out even in night. When I hit you radios like please don't Europeans don't grow. I used to pray that I would get some sort of disease where it would have to have a double mastectomy. Irvin found out about top surgery a breast removal procedure from other transgender members in the church. Eight say if the solution they'd been looking for. That tops injury is the last piece of the puzzle. It's the last thing I need to do in order to be comfortable in my upset with myself and in my body but urban bishop told them. If they proceed with the surgery. They would lose their ecclesiastical recommendation. And face expulsion at BYU. Why do my breasts to determine my name membership in the church what about my breasts are that special. At what point is my cup size violated the policies of the church. In a statement to news for you talk a representative from the university says quote. BUYU does not have a formal policy we handle every case on an individual basis. A clean the ethical leaders do provide annual student endorsement. However the final decision regarding a student enrollment. Breasts with the university. Ervin says they are now coming forward with her story because they want to be the person they wish they hack. Growing up for so I want to be visible for to be TT youth and second because I wanna be visible for everybody else people need to see that there are clear mormons. That they are faithful are trying their hardest to to follow the commandments. But it's very different it's not easy to be clear in LDS faith.

