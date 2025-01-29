Tree trimmer dead after getting caught in wood chipper

An investigation into the death at Ocean Ridge Town Hall in Miami, Florida, is ongoing.

January 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live