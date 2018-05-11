Transcript for Trial over possible citizenship question on 2020 census begins in New York

The trial between New York in the trump administration started today or would be White House's attempt to add. He citizenship. Questions the 20/20 census state and civil liberties groups. Say the trump administration's attempt to add a citizenship question. Is a racially motivated form of discrimination. Federal government has repeatedly tried to delay or stop the trial.

