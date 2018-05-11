Trial over possible citizenship question on 2020 census begins in New York

State and civil liberties groups say the question is a racially-motivated form of discrimination.
0:21 | 11/05/18

Transcript for Trial over possible citizenship question on 2020 census begins in New York
The trial between New York in the trump administration started today or would be White House's attempt to add. He citizenship. Questions the 20/20 census state and civil liberties groups. Say the trump administration's attempt to add a citizenship question. Is a racially motivated form of discrimination. Federal government has repeatedly tried to delay or stop the trial.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

