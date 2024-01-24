Trial continues in the death of Jennifer Dulos

ABC News’ Brian Buckmire breaks down the evidence shown in the trial of Michelle Troconis related to the murder of Jennifer Dulos.

January 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live