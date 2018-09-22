Now Playing: Champion golfer stabbed to death on golf course

Now Playing: Tribute for Iowa State slain golfer

Now Playing: Severe weather causing major damage north of New York

Now Playing: Ford could testify in Kavanaugh hearing next week

Now Playing: New details on doctor and girlfriend allegedly drugging, assaulting women

Now Playing: Airport worker speaks out about stopping an alleged hijacking

Now Playing: Fugitive accused of threatening Trump arrested

Now Playing: Will Trump fire Rosenstein? What impact can Ford's testimony mean for Kavanaugh?

Now Playing: Did Rosenstein suggest to secretly record Trump?

Now Playing: Tennessee teen taken by teacher says adults failed to protect her: Part 6

Now Playing: Man tips off police about missing teen, teacher on the run: Part 5

Now Playing: Life on the run: Teen on what happened when she left town with teacher: Part 4

Now Playing: Teen says teacher threatened her to get her to go on the run with him: Part 3

Now Playing: Teacher suspended after being reported for kissing a student in classroom: Part 2

Now Playing: Teen taken by high school teacher on how their relationship began: Part 1

Now Playing: Student pilot allegedly sought to steal plane, harm himself: FBI

Now Playing: Judge vacates 8 sentences after deputy accused of planting drugs

Now Playing: Pilot aborts landing moments before touching down due to strong winds

Now Playing: 3 newborns, 2 adults injured in stabbing attack in Queens: Police