Tropical Storm Alberto makes landfall in northern Mexico

ABC News' Melissa Adan reports from Corpus Christi, Texas, on the first named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Alberto, causing death and destruction in the Texas-Mexico area.

June 20, 2024

