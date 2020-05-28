-
Now Playing: Damaging storms form Wisconsin to Texas
-
Now Playing: Deadly second night of protests in Minneapolis
-
Now Playing: UConn murder suspect arrested in Maryland
-
Now Playing: Mall of America reveals reopening plans
-
Now Playing: Lori Loughlin’s sentencing date set in college admissions scandal
-
Now Playing: Over 40M Americans lost jobs in 10 weeks as more companies announce layoffs
-
Now Playing: Trump threatens ‘big action’ over Twitter fact check
-
Now Playing: America mourns 100,000 people who have died from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Protests turn deadly over black man who died in police custody
-
Now Playing: 'I died for two minutes:' Girl who beat a COVID-19 related illness recalls experience
-
Now Playing: ‘Maskne’ is now a thing. How you can prevent breakouts caused by wearing a face mask
-
Now Playing: Black police union chief on Minnesota death: 'This is not new for us'
-
Now Playing: The stories behind some of those lost to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: More than 100,000 lives lost to coronavirus in the US
-
Now Playing: Former college football player’s alleged abuse trauma leads to dire diagnosis
-
Now Playing: Minneapolis mayor demands officer's arrest in man's death
-
Now Playing: By the numbers: The Magic Kingdom returns
-
Now Playing: Facing cancer during COVID-19
-
Now Playing: 'Stop the bleeding': Minneapolis mayor calls for charges against police officer