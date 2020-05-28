Transcript for Tropical storm floods streets in Charleston

Tropical storm Bertha made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina the storm flooded streets and strong wind gusts blew the rain sideways. Before moving and let the radar shows more showers for the area today but they'll be less severe similar conditions in the upper midwest from Chicago to Milwaukee. And Minneapolis and parts of the Gulf Coast. Looking at today's high temperatures sixty's in the northeast where rain is expected eighties across the south. And the summer like heat lingers in the west you have a 1019. In Phoenix 78 in Los Angeles.

