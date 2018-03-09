Transcript for Tropical storm warning issued for Gulf Coast

With three tropical systems churning in the Atlantic states along the Gulf Coast are on alert. Tropical storm Gordon formed over the upper Florida Keys raising a warning for parts of the keys and South Florida where forecasters predict heavy rain the tropical storm warning extends to Alabama Mississippi and Louisiana. That weather delayed the limits in his concert in Jacksonville the show went on later. Rain inundated parts of the mid Atlantic near Baltimore a torrent of raging water threatens a man trapped in his home. Back. In central Pennsylvania flash flooding turned roads into rivers and broke concrete into chunks. This is the first time where we were perhaps at some danger there was this super cell thunderstorm in Kalamazoo Michigan. And it dust storms in Kansas in the northeast the calendars flipped to September brought no relief from the August heat New York city's entering a stretch of heat and humidity that will make it feel like the high ninety's Aaron kept her ski ABC news New York.

