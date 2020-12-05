-
Now Playing: New White House directive orders staff to wear masks
-
Now Playing: Americans returning to work can be tested daily 'very soon,' says Trump
-
Now Playing: US sending $1 billion to help states boost COVID-19 testing: Trump
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Does The U.S. Have A Coronavirus Recovery Plan?
-
Now Playing: New York prepares to reopen businesses
-
Now Playing: New safety measures in the West Wing
-
Now Playing: 2 White House staffers test positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Trump owns 'the consequences of upending (Flynn) prosecution and conviction': Emanuel
-
Now Playing: Uniqueness of coronavirus 'doesn't mean the news is good for Trump' in 2020: Silver
-
Now Playing: We 'hope (COVID-19) will pass without a vaccine ... but we don't think so': Stoffels
-
Now Playing: Can people trust that it is okay to go back to work?
-
Now Playing: Vice president’s press secretary tests positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: 'Worst is yet to come on job front' amid coronavirus: Neel Kashkari
-
Now Playing: 'It's going to take a while for the reopening to have an (economic) impact': Kudlow
-
Now Playing: Vice president's press secretary tests positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visits fan's 'Animal Crossing' island
-
Now Playing: Cory Booker criticizes Mitch McConnell's response to pandemic
-
Now Playing: ‘3 million Europeans came through our airports’ from December to March: Cuomo