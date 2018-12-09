Transcript for Trump says FEMA, first responders are prepared for Florence

I am Karen Travers let's go yeah. Design the White House. President trump rights on Twitter this morning that hurricane Florence is quote looking even bigger than anticipated. He treated a video message taped in the Rose Garden urging Americans in the storms aren't to listen to state and local officials. Get out of its way. Don't play games were that. This is a point the president is really emphasizing to anybody and hurricane Florence his path that if they are told to evacuate. They need to do that because the president says once the storm hits in May be impossible for officials to get in and do rescue and recovery efforts. But in the same time the president is also emphasizing in really stressing that the federal government. He's ready and prepared for whatever Florence may brain. We're fully prepared food medical. Everything you can imagine. We are ready. But despite that. Bad things can happen when you're talking about a storm this size. He is also warning residents in the storm's and to prepare for potentially significant and lengthy power outages. I'm Karen Travers at the White House you're watching ABC news.

