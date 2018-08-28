Trump finally speaks about McCain

More
President Trump talks about McCain after ignoring reporters' questions on Monday.
6:31 | 08/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump finally speaks about McCain

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57453014,"title":"Trump finally speaks about McCain","duration":"6:31","description":"President Trump talks about McCain after ignoring reporters' questions on Monday.","url":"/US/video/trump-finally-speaks-mccain-57453014","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.