Trump and Harris teams head to court in flurry of pre-election lawsuits

Election and campaigning roundup with two weeks to the election, plus one New Zealand airport sparks debate with introduction of "hug time" limit.

October 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live