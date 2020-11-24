Transcript for Trump pardons turkeys before Thanksgiving

Thank you very much place. And I just want to congratulate everybody di Dow Jones Industrial Average. Just broke for the first time in history 30000. It's now. Has good it's great for jobs and it's good for everything. Then this is the ninth time that we senator record during the course of twenty when he and it's 48 times that we set the record during the trump administration. And there's never been anything like that's I just want to congratulate. Everybody that works so hard the White House but maybe most importantly the people of our country it's a tremendous achievement. The Frist lady and I are thrilled to welcome. You all to the beautiful Rose Garden where the First Lady actually worked very hard on renovating it it was 61 years it was in rough shape. That very big job actually when you go to the wires underground people have no idea how complex it is but. You've done a fantastic job thank you very much. And were also very happy to have with us my notary vodka and Jared. And did or Arab bella and Joseph thank you very much for coming. Like the Turkey. Thank you very much. On behalf of the into our chump family I wanna wish. Every American a healthy and very happy Thanksgiving. We're here today to continue a beloved annual tradition. The official presidential pardon of a very very fortunate. Turkey. Because Thanksgiving is a special day for turkeys I guess probably for the most part not a very good when when you think about it. To first Turkey did dodge the White House dinner table received unofficial clemency. When president Abraham Lincoln's son Chad. Begged his father to spare his new friend. For the past 73 years the national Turkey federation. Has presented the national Thanksgiving Turkey. To the president starting under president George H. W. Bush these birds have received a formal pardon every single year. Today is my honor to present to you this year's lucky bird. Corn and just in case we needed him. Top corn and cop that's not too hard to remember is that. These two magnificent -- letters were selected from the official presidential flock of thirty Turkey's some real beauties. They were raised by the chairman of the national Turkey federation himself. Ron card Dell Ron thank you very much Ron please stand up great job. Ron thank you for being here and your family beautiful family thank you very much for being here. Like so many presidential flops this one started in the great state of Iowa. In what can only be described as an act of blatant pandering and by the way I love the state of Iowa. These two Turkey's sought to win the support of Iowans across the state by naming themselves Corning top. They have to today's ceremony these birds will retire under the care of skilled veterinarians. At Iowa State University a tremendous. University. In Ames. Once there people of all ages will be able to visit them and learn about poultry science veterinary medicine and the noble American tradition of farming we love our farmers I'll tell you. And we hope and we know that's going to happen the corn in Cobb. Have a very long happy and memorable life. This year our nation commemorates the 400 anniversary of the pilgrims landing on Plymouth Rock. After arriving in the new world the brave men and women of the mayflower endured a bitter and dangerous winter very very dangerous when. Many were sick most were starving and all are praying for America thankfully god heard their prayers. From our earliest days America is always been a story of perseverance and triumph determination and strength loyalty and faith. This week in a time. That is very and usual but in so many ways very very good what we've endured and been able to do her. With the vaccines now coming out one after another it's incredible thing that happened. The greatest medical achievements said. This planet has ever seen. But it's time to remember that we live in a great great country the greatest of them all. And there's nothing even close as far as I'm concerned. Every American can be united and Thanksgiving to got. For the incredible gifts he has bestowed upon us the blessings of family community and this exceptional. Beautiful and great country it's greater than ever before. During this Thanksgiving we extend our eternal gratitude to the doctors nurses health care workers and scientists who have waged a battle. Again C China virus. And we give thanks for the vaccines and therapies that will soon end to the pandemic. It's just just such a tremendous feeling to know that they're coming and they'll be coming. Probably starting next week or shortly thereafter. We send our love to every member of the armed forces. And the law enforcement here is risky of their lives to keep America safe. To keep America great. And as I say America first shouldn't go away from that America first. We give thanks to the priceless freedom is it we've inherited and we ask god to watch over and protect our nation. And its people. During this incredible holiday and in all of the years to come. We instead of god. Once again Milan and I wish to. Thank everybody for your incredible courtesies and also wish you a happy Thanksgiving. And now it's time for the moment. Our guests of honor they've been waiting and in this case he's been waiting for this. And bring him out look at that beautiful beautiful bird. So lucky that is a lucky period. I'm yeah. I'm. I'm glad you pay full. He's happy things get. Giving everybody thank you very much. A pardon put yourself.

