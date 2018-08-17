-
Now Playing: Prosecution presents closing arguments in Manafort trial
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'I never respected' John Brennan
-
Now Playing: Trump's military parade postponed until 2019
-
Now Playing: Trump remarks on Manafort trial as public awaits verdict
-
Now Playing: Woman survives being run over by SUV
-
Now Playing: 14-year-old girl stabbed at high school assembly on 1st day of school
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Aug. 17, 2018
-
Now Playing: Murder suspect arrested after 19 years on the run
-
Now Playing: Teen feels like Superman after surviving lightning strike
-
Now Playing: Girl accused of pushing friend off bridge speaks out
-
Now Playing: Tent collapse injures 12 amid extreme weather outbreak
-
Now Playing: New details on husband arrested for killing wife, daughters
-
Now Playing: Tributes pour in for the 'Queen of Soul'
-
Now Playing: Midwest tornadoes reported as severe weather heads to Northeast
-
Now Playing: William McRaven pens scathing letter to president
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: FBI agent fired for Trump texts
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Free tuition for NYU med students
-
Now Playing: Stranger treats boy in a wheelchair 'like everyone else'
-
Now Playing: Police officer shot in Phoenix
-
Now Playing: Iowa police accused of racially profiling 2 black men