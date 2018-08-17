Transcript for Trump remarks on Manafort trial as public awaits verdict

Several is waiting for the verdict in the palm man for a trial and ABC's Catherine falters is in Alexandria Virginia where she's been. Throughout the entirety of this trial on thing forests that Catherine thanks for joining ads and as I mentioned earlier. The jury had four questions. For the judge including. What does it beyond a reasonable doubt mean. If that means I won't. So I'm talking about the legal experts about this including former federal prosecutor here in the eastern district and that you. This is not rare it's not on these law. Four jurors asked specifically about reasonable Donna for the first to submit. Questions in general we could see a more of that today with a note coming from the jury to the court which we would be alerted to. And so it's it's likely to confuse them more but yes multiple legal experts at that it is they have a isn't rare but the defense team their viewing it as a win the longer this goes on they have been the more confident they get Helena. I was gonna say we have any idea at this point. When the verdict might actually be coming out and for the front to get nervous if you know Friday and we head into the weekend and there is still no decision. And look they could Friday's are always popular a verdict is the defense team I spoke to them when they were walking out of the court earlier and they. You though longer deliberations of the great sign for them judge Ellis said and that courtroom. Earlier this morning that he thinks the verdict that could be coming soon and I ask. Bombing a force lawyers about that they said they didn't know what that meant if it would come today but I have to say if it's delayed until the weekend they definitely view it as a win and I it once it's hostage by the way a buy it have presidents from there on the South Lawn he was actually spoke. About his former campaign chair many Cottam a good man he's previously call these charges very unfair I going to take less than. I think all pad abort. It's dead. What you forget what I think they married at bay for hours got. Thanks. Calling it very sad he says this today as the sad day for our country perhaps thinking. That a verdict that may come down in this case today oh. Right and commented for is facing eighteen different charges of bank intact spot let's remember that Catherine thanks for joining us.

