Transcript for Trump signs executive order on federal hiring

Together we built the greatest economy in history and literally in the history of the world greatest we've ever had to greatest the world has ever seen. And now we have to bring it back because we had a close in order to save millions of lives we added. 2.5. Million jobs last month which was incredible and number the largest monthly increase in history. And more than double the previous record so we're bringing it back. We had the greatest ever and we had to close it and now we bring it back and we sawed off with 2.5 million jobs in one month. I would say that's pretty good. It's the highest ever. Done and then likewise. Retail sales surged by nearly 18% last month that was the biggest jump ever recorded. So that's great the stock market is senior go back. A week one week is she so the best fifty days. In its history press fifty day increase in the history of the stock markets. Our pledge to America's workers has secured commitments over sixteen million job training opportunities from a employers. Nationwide and some of the employers who with us and they've been fantastic. I want to. Thank the American people for doing such an incredible job they understand what's happening and they see how fast we're turning it around I want wrote. Just state that this is Americans of all backgrounds that we're talking about. To have the chance we want to get them the chance to learn and to build a successful career we want to train Americans and we want to hire American so we're training American and were hiring American. Before the pledge. And this is a very big factor mean we have a A problem that is about. 22 different names. But I'll just call it the plague but before the plague struck. We had the lowest African American and Hispanic American Asian American unemployment ever we had the most jobs we've ever had almost a hundred. Sixty million jobs. We've never been in a position like that women were thriving. Best numbers ever and since my election more than half of those jobs more than half first time that's ever happened when two women. But now we want to get that all back. The African American. Group got hit very hard the Hispanic American group had hit very hard. Essentially you'll groups got hit hard but now it's all coming back to further expand opportunity and taking a bold action to reform the federal work force today. I'll sign an executive order that directs the federal government to replace outdated. And and really outdated. School degree based hiring with skill base tiring so. We want it based on skill the federal government. Will no longer. Be narrowly focused on where you went to school. And but the skills and the talents that you bring to the job we want that skill to be there we want it based on merit. We've looked at Merritt for a long time and we've been able to get that done and today's signing is a very very important one we signed. And this is a big deal congratulations everybody in the room. It's means a lot. Community. Would do that for Maryland. OK. It's very good. Revenge for everybody. Well thank you all very much we appreciate it this is. Really an important day. For a lot of reasons but this is one of them thank you all for being with us we appreciate it very much thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.