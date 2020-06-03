Transcript for Trump surveys Tennessee tornado damage

The damage extends for miles today president trumps senior firm self. A deadly storm system that struck the national area early Tuesday. I have a message for the families of those that lost their lives and we love them. This special people it. Statewide 25 people were killed by the tornadoes the president touring hard hit communities in Putnam county. The tornado that tore through that area the deadliest claiming eighteen lives. The Earl and Amy Jennings lives there. In 32 years this is the absolute worst I've ever seen now they're picking through the pieces of their former lives it's just it's a war zone all missing residents now accounted for. Attention turning to cleanup and rebuilding. President trump leader joining the governor in local leaders at a church distributing donated supplies. The president promising more aid from the federal government yeah. It to be determined. What they need would take care what they need. Will be do an assessment center and that's helps determine what the numbers will be the people who live in Putnam county trying to make sense of their new normal the heartbreaking. Thing at this point is that and we were friends with Muster but in the neighborhood. And so all lots of them lost. It's just that it's unbelievable Oakland home. The president said he was eager to visit Tennessee and thanked first responders for their work. Pallets per Shay ABC news Washington.

