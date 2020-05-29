Transcript for Trump terminates relationship with World Health Organization

Good afternoon. Thank you. I'm here today to talk about our relationship with China. And several new measures to protect American security and prosperity. China's pattern of misconduct is well known. For decades they've ripped off the United States like no one has ever done before. Hundreds of billions of dollars a year were lost dealing with China. Especially over the years during the prior administration. Generated our factories or shorter our jobs. Guided our industries stow our intellectual property. And violated their commitments under the World Trade Organization. To make matters worse they are considered a developing nation. Getting all sorts of benefits that others including the United States are not entitled to. But I've never solely blamed China for this. They were able to get away with a theft. Like no one was able to get away with before. Because of past politicians and frankly past presidents. But unlike those who came before. My administration negotiated. For art. For what was right. It's called fair. And reciprocal. Treatment. China has also unlawfully claimed territory in the Pacific Ocean. Threatening freedom of navigation and international trade. And they broke their word to the world on insuring the autonomy of Hong Kong. The United States wants an open and constructive relationship with China but achieving that relationship requires us. To vigorously defend our national interests. The Chinese Government has continually violated its promises to us and so many other nations. These plain facts could not be overlooked or swept aside. The world is now suffering as a result of the malfeasance. Of the Chinese Government. China's cover up of the Wuhan virus allowed the disease to spread all over the world. Instigating aid global pandemic. That has cost more than 100000. American lives. And over a million lives worldwide. Chinese officials ignored their reporting obligations to the World Health Organization. And pressured the World Health Organization to mislead the world. When the virus was first discovered by Chinese authorities. Countless lives have been taken and profound economic hardship has been inflicted all around that low. They strongly recommended against me doing the early ban from China. But I did it anyway it was proven to be 100%. Correct. China has total control over the World Health Organization. Despite only paying forty million dollars per year. Compared to what the United States has been paying which is approximately. 450. Million dollars a year. We have deep the reforms that it must make and engage with them directly. But they have refused to act. Because they have failed to make their requested and greatly needed reforms. We will be today terminating our relationship. With the World Health Organization and re directing those funds to other world wide and deserving. Urgent global public health needs. The world needs answers from China on the virus. We must have transparency. Why is it that China shut off infected people from Wuhan. To all other parts of China. It went nowhere else it didn't go to Beijing it went nowhere else but they allowed them. To freely traveled throughout the world including Europe. And the United States the death and destruction caused by this is incalculable. We must have answers not only for us but for the rest of the world. This pandemic. Has underscored the crucial importance of building up America's economic independence. We shoring are critical supply chains and protecting America's scientific. And technological advances. For years the government of China has conducted illicit espionage. To steal our industrial secrets of which. There are many. Today I will issue a proclamation to better secure our nation's vital university. Research. And to suspend the entry of certain foreign nationals from China. Who we have identified as potential security risks. I am also taken action to protect the integrity of America's financial system by far the best in the world. I am instructing my presidential working group on financial markets. To study the differing practices of Chinese companies listed on the US financial markets. With the goal of protecting. American investors. Investment firms should not be subjecting their clients to the hidden in undue risks. Associated with financing Chinese companies. That do not play by the same rules. Americans are entitled to fairness and transparency. Several of the most significant actions we're taking pertained to deeply troubling situations. Unfolding in. Hong Kong this week China unilaterally impose control over Hong Kong's security. This was a plain violation. Of Beijing's treaty obligations. With the United Kingdom in the declaration of 1984. An explicit provisions of Hong Kong's basic law it has 27. Years ago. The Chinese government's move against Hong Kong is the latest in a series of measures that are diminishing the city's. Longstanding. And very proud status. This is a tragedy for the people of Hong Kong. The people of China and indeed the people of the world. China claims it is protecting national security. But the truth is that Hong Kong was secure and prosperous as a free society. Beijing's decision reverses all of that. It extends the reach of China's invasive state security apparatus. Into what was formerly a bastion of liberty. China's latest incursion along with other recent developments that degraded the territory's freedoms. Makes clear that Hong kongers no longer sufficiently autonomous. To warrant this special Draper that we have afforded the territory since the handover. China has replaced. Its promise for mayor of one country two systems with one country one system. Therefore I am directing my administration to begin the process. Of eliminating policy exemptions that give Hong Kong different and special treatment. My announcement today while effective full range of agreements we have with Hong Kong. From our extradition treaty to our export controls. On dual use technologies and more with few exceptions. We will be revising the state department's travel advisory for a Hong Kong. To reflect the increased danger of surveillance and punishment by the Chinese state security apparatus. We will take action to revoke Hong Kong's preferential treatment as a separate customs and travel territory. From the rest of China. The United States will also take necessary steps. To sanction PRC and Hong Kong officials directly or indirectly involved. In eroding Hong Kong's autonomy and saw and just if you take a look smothering absolutely smothering. Hong Kong's freedom. Our actions will be strong our actions will be meaningful. More than two decades ago and a rainy night in 1990s. British soldiers lowered the union flag in Chinese soldiers raised the Chinese flag and Hongkong. The people of Hong Kong fell simultaneously. Proud of their Chinese heritage. And their unique. Hong Kong identity. The people of Hong Kong hope that in the year is in decades to come. China would increasingly come to resemble. Its Bos radiant and dynamic city. The rest of the world was electrified by a sense of optimism that Hong Kong was a glimpse it to chide his future. Not that Hong Kong would grow into a reflection. Of China's past. In every decision. I will continue to proudly defended protect the workers families and citizens. Of the United States of America. Thank you very much thank you.

