Transcript for Trump gives update on coronavirus and European travel ban

Thank you very much yes we just completed a very good. Me the corona virus task force. And we. Really they really good way to book professions. The results are very. Very very good and when you compare this to what's happening around the world we're really proud of our people. There's been a tremendous amount of coordination with states. With cities and there. Loose ball a former government and that things going well they're coordinating with us and certain in particular I think California's been terrific relationship. New York has been really good. We've had some really good relationships and to objective especially the hot spots. And we're focused almost suspects. Some areas would your have no problem whatsoever and we hope to keep it that way. And before attendance over. Our great vice president. To provide an update or just want to express my appreciation for the hard work done by the people behind me and the people. Back in the various offices including the fact that I just left the Oval Office so we have some people. There that are probably watching this or they're just working. We use in the full power of the federal government to defeat the virus and that's what we've been doing. Last week we secured. An initial eight point three billion dollars from congress for the corona virus and that was quickly done and very efficiently Nolan thank all members of congress. Yesterday declared a national emergency which was a very big deal because it opened up avenues that we would never be able to open up without it. And it will make it more. Then it'll make more than fifty billion dollars available to us immediately and disaster relief funds. And that's available for states territories and local government so that was really. Really good. We also reached an agreement yesterday on a new. Legislative package that will provide strong support for American families. And communities in dealing with the corona virus. Is done very very bipartisan. Is. It was very nice to see it probably. We cooperation wise thing. Secretary of treasury statement agent who. It did a fantastic job. And worked with Nancy Pelosi and their representatives and it was really great worked at very well. And lot of people benefiting by it lot of lot of provisions in the bill which are going to be discussing with you today. And that tremendous provision so that's something that we should talk about I was honored to see that this stock market. Grew mostly there with us as set a record in a short period of time over 45 minute period. That we had the press conference yesterday in the Rose Garden that's I was a record. All time record. I think we should do one of them every day perhaps about every about five times a day we'll do what five times a day. But that was something to watch him. I had no idea we walked back since China that work out necessary just set a new record in the history of this act markets it was pretty good. And those great companies that were there they couldn't have been too unhappy that when you think about it because there will. Very big publicly listed companies so they did a good job. And more importantly they're going to do a good job when you look at CBS and Wal-Mart and all of us this tremendous people that were there. Yesterday these are the biggest in the best and then there are opening up their facilities that are opening up there right now literally working right now on. Opening doing something that's never been done before to the extent that we're doing it. And so we're very proud of them also. The bill provides for free for rotavirus testing for all Americans who should be tested so people they getting tested. Getting this free. And I have to take a lot of people said Kate. It's a lot of money and it is so please complex. Test actually and it costs money and groups it's being provided free so people have to worry about that. It also provides paid sick and family medical leave for those who need it. Including for those who of the virus. For caregivers and those looking after children affected by school closures. That Seoul taken care of also. And will continue all of these different actions we have other things planned would also be working with. Companies that are affected financially. Comes our country is in the best financial shape we've. So difference in the in the past over. Years of you look at some of the real big crises. We had. It was financial problems and different things we now or in very very strong financial shape. We've all of the trade in all of the other things that we've been doing it's been pretty amazing. We hope the Federal. Reserve will finally get on board. And do what they should do because we're doing things that they should be doing Franklin. We could all go together but they should be much more proactive. And other. Board says there's countries. And dead. People representing those countries are taking a much more aggressive action that are fed and for the most part it's I would like to see the if you look at central banks yesterday what they did we want to see our our Federal Reserve be much more proactive. It's important. But in the meantime we're doing things that. That are that have been really well received I guess you saw that yesterday at the end of the day with what we've done. We have a lot of things to tell you in terms of respirators in terms of all of the different things the masks are. Being made by the millions millions and millions we have planning now but we're ordering for the millions who were ordering worst case scenario always. We always say worst case scenario. And that's where we're going so I just want who. Thank everybody I think depresses it really looked over the last 24 hours I think the representations who had been very fair for the most part been very fair. We're all in this together and it's something that nobody expected. It came out of China and it's one of those things that happen. Nobody's fault we'll. We go will solve this problem will solve it well. I think the American people have been incredible. Is the way they've acted this Goodman and and if you look at companies in sports leagues and all of the things what they've done it is. Is just something very special without being told necessarily in some cases perhaps they would kill actually. But for the most part. They wanna get it over with they want to get it over with quickly and would very little death. As of this moment we have fifty deaths. Which is. Lot of good decisions were made of that number could be many times that that's based on a lot of good decisions. Warner two and particularly you know that Europe was. Declared the hot spot yesterday a big it's to number one and and we we made a decision. Could have been prior to that but we so what was happening. But. If you have any questions. This group will be very happy to do but I just wanna say they have been led by. Mike Pence they have been incredible the job they did there working twenty hours a day this man is working twenty hours a day or maybe more. For fitful. Tony has been working I'm just look at that this old grove. We've created a number of new stars. Coloring. The gentleman right behind me I watched from the such differences. We appreciate it. But they're going to be answering. Questions and and we have a lot of new information so I think you'll find it very interesting and I'll be going back to the Oval Office thank you want my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.