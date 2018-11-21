Transcript for Trump's Thanksgiving

Hi it's Meredith McGraw free ABC news live from West Palm Beach, Florida like millions of Americans president trump is spending his Thanksgiving holiday out of the office and not. Far from where we are here at Mara locked out. He called that he is quote winter White House an opulent private cloud where he can spend time with Stanley. Dying with friends and rub elbows with some of the club's. Elites and sometimes famous members the president doesn't travel as many aids over the holidays and does not have anything on his public schedule but so far. He's already taken part in a few of his favorite pastimes. Clean and golf. The president who famously criticized past presidents for golfing during their personal time has hardy hit the links with golf legend Jack Nicklaus. And got into a Twitter spat with Chief Justice John Roberts over the independence of the judiciary very ABC news hi Meredith McGrath.

