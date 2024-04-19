TSA explosives detection canine given party to celebrate retirement

Messi, the TSA explosives detection canine, had a retirement party in Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport complete with over a dozen tennis balls, a bubble machine, party hat and cupcake.

April 19, 2024

