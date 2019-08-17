Transcript for TV reporter dies in stunt plane crash during filming

Also high tragedy in New Orleans for the local media community where TV reporter and anchor. Died in a stunt plane crash she was working on a story. The local fox affiliate in New Orleans has 53 year old Nancy Parker. Was filming a story in a stunt plane when it went down killing her and the pine. All this happened in the field near the New Orleans Lakefront airport again the pilot also killed in addition to miss Parker. No word yet on what may have caused that crash.

