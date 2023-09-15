UAW taking action against the Big 3 US automakers

Nearly 13,000 workers are now on strike at three facilities in the Midwest after both sides failed to reach an agreement before a midnight deadline.

September 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live