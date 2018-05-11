Transcript for Uber driver faces manslaughter charges after teen dies while 'car surfing' on vehicle

That Hoover driver now facing charges after agreeing to let a teenager do us stop on his car. The lead to the teenager's death yet investigators say fifty year old Ryan Mullen fell to the pavement while car surfing on Ann Hoover meal call last September. Eyewitness News reporter Angie. Musically without young victim's family and Jack. Well if they're devastated as you would expect there heartbroken. And they want to know why why giving Cooper driver allow them to do this in the first place. Why do you call 911. When their son. Fell to the paid. This the driver. Was responsible enough to use him now Matt Mullen wants answers. His fifteen year old son Ryan died from a traumatic head injury. Hours after he tumbled off the roof of an SUV driven by Dan yelled jima. A 25 year old driver for Hoover. What if he reacted differently Patterson. It happened just after midnight on September 23. Went rioted to other teams left this 7-Eleven in Huntington it she was Toyota Highlander. Prosecutors say gene accepted forty dollars to allow Roy and in another team to ride on the roof. Ryan fell. And later died in his sleep at a friend's home. This morning the driver was charged with manslaughter. This was an incredibly bad decision by the defendant. Bad decision by the boys involve obviously. Back in the day that defendant. Was it some don't. He. Was contacted to safely during those boys home. And he failed to do that. Words cannot describe how deeply troubled we are by this incidents at a spokesman for the company our thoughts are with the writer's family during this difficult time. This driver has been permanently removed from the app and quote. And these boys were doing they they they were drinking that night they made the right decision to contract which a car service and unfortunately the defendant made a reckless decision engaged in reckless conduct that cause the death of a young boy. Called Danielle team of the Hoover driver is charged with second degree manslaughter police say he has made. A statement a full confession on videotape he faces up to fifteen years in prison. If he's convicted we'll have much more on this tragic and very disturbing case including more for why are you with Matt and Janice Holland. Coming up an Eyewitness News at 6 o'clock tonight now a lot and Huntington NJ Berkett channel seven Eyewitness News.

