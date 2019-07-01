Transcript for Uber driver shooting spree suspect pleads guilty

Your honor mr. Dalton will be pleading guilty to all chaos. In counts 13. Seven. Nine and eleven. You'll be entered a plea to first degree premeditated murder. In house. Thirteen and fifteen you'll be entering. A guilty plea to the count as charged with assault with intent to murder and you'll also be entering a guilty plea to the associated. Felony firearms charges. Which make up even numbered now. And the there. For the record your full name is Jason Bolton. Open court has been advised of your intent entered guilty pleas as to the various counts of this information. The advice if you do it instantly you'll be waving giving up some legal rights and understand yes. I'm gonna show you document the advice of rights have you seen this before. I've read earlier today. Is that your signature at the bottom of the past. We understand that if you injury guilty plea to you will be waving her giving up any of these rights because we will be going to try. X six. He also understand that you gonna modifies certain rights that you have to appeal. If you had gone through the trial found guilty sentenced and he didn't like the sentence you have the right to file an appeal with the Court of Appeals. The Court of Appeals in that situation is required from the trailer. The preliminary matters everything leading up to the trial the trial it solved. To see if there any serious community either myself by the attorneys it justifies Salinas that conviction. The Court of Appeals doesn't know sir we have to find it most of the times ago. That they do at least have to look if you file an appeal circumstance. That's called appealed right. On the other hand if you entry guilty plea and for some reason don't like the sentence. You still have the right to file an appeal. But in that situation the Court of Appeals we have the option of looking into the matter enough to be their choice. It's called appeal and leave. We understand the difference in the two Scituate acts. As anyone threatened you to get you to enter a plea today. Besides what's good for put forth on the record as and when promiscuity bigotry to enter a plea. Doing this voluntarily your own free will. Yes I've wanted this for quite awhile. Standard if you. Change reminders that you didn't want to enter a plea. Just when you give him right now can be used to support the fact that the plea is voluntary at this time reinstate its.

