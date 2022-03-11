Ukrainian and Russian refugees seek asylum at US-Mexico border

Refugees sleep on sidewalks next to the Port of Entry at the U.S.-Mexico border, waiting to seek asylum in the U.S. as DHS moves to lift contentious Title 42 border restrictions.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live