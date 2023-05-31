University employee claims he was fired for using pronouns in email signature

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Shua Wilmot, an employee at a Christian university in upstate New York, who says he and a colleague were fired in part for putting pronouns in their email signatures.

May 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live