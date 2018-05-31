Transcript for Unruly passenger forces Delta flight diversion

Flight from Portland Oregon to Atlanta was diverted to Oklahoma because of an on relief passenger. The witness tells ABC news at the passenger stood up in the middle of the flight. And started singing out loud. And when a flight attendant tried to get his attention the witness says that he ripped off his headphones and said touch me again. And you'll regret it found that ended with pen in hand so he wasn't a very good singer as a guest on the yeah. Most of the passengers study used her grave but. This ready Jack. Accidents like this just not doing it for real gutsy. Behest southwest flight in the meantime from San Francisco had to make an emergency landing in San Jose just thirty miles away after the pilot smelled smoke. Turns out a passenger had lit up a cigarette in the bathroom. The airline says that passenger was turned over to law enforcement.

