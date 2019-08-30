Unusually large lemons produced at SoCal citrus grower

More
Limoneira, California’s largest lemon producers, grew larger-than-average lemons this year after heavy rains last fall and winter.
0:51 | 08/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Unusually large lemons produced at SoCal citrus grower
Yeah. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":"Limoneira, California’s largest lemon producers, grew larger-than-average lemons this year after heavy rains last fall and winter. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65298201","title":"Unusually large lemons produced at SoCal citrus grower","url":"/US/video/unusually-large-lemons-produced-socal-citrus-grower-65298201"}