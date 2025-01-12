Uplifting stories rising from the ashes

Communities are coming together to help one another in the Southern California fires, even leaning on unlikely heroes.

January 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live