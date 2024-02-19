Urgent search continues for missing 11-year-old girl

Texas authorities continue the urgent search for an 11-year-old girl who never arrived at school last Thursday and has been missing ever since.

February 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live