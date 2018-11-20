US military troops to be allowed to defend border patrol agents: Official

More
Troops will be granted new authorities to protect border personnel from threats.
0:27 | 11/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US military troops to be allowed to defend border patrol agents: Official
There's a setback for the president's immigration policy a federal judge in San Francisco has now barred the trump administration from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally. The policy was put in place two weeks ago in response to migrant caravans heading toward the border. Meanwhile the White House is expected to announce today that US troops on the southern border will be granted new authority allowing them to defend Border Patrol agents. Currently the troops can only act in self defense.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59311336,"title":"US military troops to be allowed to defend border patrol agents: Official","duration":"0:27","description":"Troops will be granted new authorities to protect border personnel from threats.","url":"/US/video/us-military-troops-allowed-defend-border-patrol-agents-59311336","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.