Transcript for US military troops to be allowed to defend border patrol agents: Official

There's a setback for the president's immigration policy a federal judge in San Francisco has now barred the trump administration from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally. The policy was put in place two weeks ago in response to migrant caravans heading toward the border. Meanwhile the White House is expected to announce today that US troops on the southern border will be granted new authority allowing them to defend Border Patrol agents. Currently the troops can only act in self defense.

