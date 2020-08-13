US reports highest single-day of COVID-19 deaths

More
Researchers predict the next hot spots as schools form groups to deal with potential outbreaks.
5:48 | 08/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US reports highest single-day of COVID-19 deaths

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:48","description":"Researchers predict the next hot spots as schools form groups to deal with potential outbreaks.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72349705","title":"US reports highest single-day of COVID-19 deaths ","url":"/US/video/us-reports-highest-single-day-covid-19-deaths-72349705"}