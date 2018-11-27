Transcript for 3 US service members killed in Afghanistan

I'm ABC's Elizabeth McLaughlin at the Pentagon three US service members were killed when a roadside bomb detonated near their convoy. Near cockney and Afghanistan today. It's become one of the deadliest days for the last in recent years in the war's history. Three US service members along with an American contractor were also wounded in that incident. And it comes just days after the death of sergeant Leandro jazz his remains returned to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware last night. And he was killed during an operation against al-Qaeda and which one of the Afghan forces that the U lacks its training. Accidentally fired. On the sergeant for ABC news live analyst that McLaughlin at the Pentagon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.