US Surgeon General helps sick passenger on flight

More
Delta said in a statement that the incident took place on Flight 1827, which was traveling from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Atlanta.
0:31 | 05/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US Surgeon General helps sick passenger on flight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55228643,"title":"US Surgeon General helps sick passenger on flight","duration":"0:31","description":"Delta said in a statement that the incident took place on Flight 1827, which was traveling from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Atlanta.","url":"/US/video/us-surgeon-general-helps-sick-passenger-flight-55228643","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.