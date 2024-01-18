Uvalde shooting victims' families speak out after DOJ report released

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Jazmin Cazares, whose sister Jackie Cazares was killed in the Uvalde school shooting, about her reaction to the DOJ's incident review.

January 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live