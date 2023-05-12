Uvalde in Their Own Words: 'My voice is important,' student survivor says

Ten-year-old Caitlyne Gonzales survived the shooting at Robb Elementary and has taken to advocacy to speak for her friends who, Caitlyne says, can no longer speak for themselves.

May 12, 2023

