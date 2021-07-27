Transcript for Vaccine or negative test required for Lollapalooza

Tonight crews preparing for massive crowds and your grant park securing the fences and working on the main stage now just a few days away from my local is we've tightened up the security procedures but glitch is the director of special operations from Monterey security. One of the companies that handles lull as massive safety plan martyr. Please orient seed different security agencies. The retired CBD commander with more than 35 years of law enforcement experience knows at a rent security at a festival. Though this year health is now top of mind. It's going to be a challenging him home thing to dual purposes this is a new world war entering. As American the world starts to open up. Besides checking bags at the door and setting up a heavy police perimeter. The teen adding more staff to check for the mandatory vaccination requirements while a blues it enforcing health measures at the direction of the city and the department of public health each person allowed to show it printed vaccine card at the gate or proof of a negative coping nineteen test. That test has to be taken within 72 hours of attending the festival. If you don't have the papers you're not coming in crews will also keeping a close eye out for fake vaccine cards and those who try to sneak game. There's two types offenses. Don't mean fences at the scene around the perimeter of really difficult to go there are going to be patrol. I need some of our security somewhat when other companies security along received it. The festival comes as Kobe nineteen Casey's across the United States continue to climb every single person at that event whose aren't vaccinated is going to be at risk of getting Coke nineteen. But it's important to know that there is carrying circulating the delta area which is quite contagious.

