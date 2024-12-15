Vehicle plunges into indoor swimming pool in Southern California

Firefighters in Southern California were dispatched to what officials called "a unique motor vehicle accident" on Friday: A car drove through a wall and plunged into the pool of a fitness center.

December 15, 2024

