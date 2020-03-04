The Venice Beach Boardwalk in Southern California is eerily empty

More
A cyclist's video shows the iconic Venice Beach Boardwalk nearly deserted during the city’s stay-at-home order.
1:01 | 04/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Venice Beach Boardwalk in Southern California is eerily empty
I. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:01","description":"A cyclist's video shows the iconic Venice Beach Boardwalk nearly deserted during the city’s stay-at-home order.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69959849","title":"The Venice Beach Boardwalk in Southern California is eerily empty","url":"/US/video/venice-beach-boardwalk-southern-california-eerily-empty-69959849"}