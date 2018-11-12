Transcript for Verdict in Charlottesville

I'm Kristen Smith outside the circuit courthouse in Charlottesville Virginia where today jurors recommended that James fields junior serve a life. In prison. Fields as a white nationalist who slammed his car into a crowd of counter protesters at last year's unites the right rally right here. In Charlottesville the jury recommended he serve life in prison. For the murder of Heather higher. Plus 419. Additional years for eight other victims who were maimed in that tragedy now during the sentencing. Fields attorneys pointed out his history with mental illness he's been on an off medication for it since he was six years old. But the jury wasn't swayed again they imposed. A stiff sentence life in prison plus an additional 419. Year's as well as nearly half a million dollars in fines. The jury's recommendation is not set in stone but here the judges usually don't sway far from what jurors recommend. Fields will be formally sentenced in March. In Charlottesville I'm Kristen Smith and you're watching ABC news lie.

