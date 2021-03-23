-
Now Playing: 10 killed In Colorado shooting
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: 10 killed in supermarket shooting in Colorado
-
Now Playing: March Madness during a pandemic
-
Now Playing: Local businesses ready for return of March Madness
-
Now Playing: Biden administration touts economic road to recovery
-
Now Playing: Students file lawsuit over fake college sting operation by ICE and DHS
-
Now Playing: Pandemic’s devastating effect on the restaurant industry
-
Now Playing: First look inside the migrant crisis at the border
-
Now Playing: Concerns over AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine data
-
Now Playing: With rise in anti-Asian American hate crimes, experts warn of mental health impact
-
Now Playing: Fire forces evacuations at New York assisted living facility
-
Now Playing: Burning van rolls downhill in Arkansas
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Colorado mass shooting suspect in custody
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden delivers remarks on mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado
-
Now Playing: Biden comments on Boulder mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Officials give update on Colorado supermarket shooting
-
Now Playing: Boulder district attorney discusses investigation into mass shooting
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: 10 people dead after supermarket shooting in Boulder, Colorado