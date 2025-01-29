Video: Moment of DC plane crash captured by EarthCam live camera

Footage from an EarthCam live camera shows the moment a regional jet collided in midair with a Black Hawk helicopter while on approach to land at Reagan Washington National Airport.

January 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live