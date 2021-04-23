New video shows Columbus police shooting of teenager Ma’Khia Bryant

ABC News’ Trevor Ault reports on Ohio investigators now reviewing new video of the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.
3:00 | 04/23/21

