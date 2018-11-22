Transcript for Video shows gunman shoot two men in front of the Metro bus stop

The video is clear shot from the cameras aboard a metro bus they show the gunman opened fire and two men dropped to the sidewalk. 124. Year old Christopher bankhead was hit twice in the back. You could see him struggling to move his legs in the moments after the shooting he is now paralyzed from the waist down and he's younger sister is calling for justice. Came to his goal hurt somebody you try to takes my life. And get away we did it right it is not fair to us so my brother audience this point. As Christopher struggles with his new reality the other man shot at close family friend is recovering in the hospital. The eleven year old boy walking with them was unhurt. Christopher sister is angry not just because of her brother's injuries. But because that what she sees as another act of gun violence within our own community. She says enough is enough is solving the ways. Solve problems. Image is everything will pay in it's not good at police have not yet made any arrests the shooting happened Sunday November 4. Christopher's families hoping Ares progress in fighting the shooter soon before something like this happens again.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.