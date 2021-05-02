Trump pardons Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner’s father Stone and Manafort join Michael Flynn and George Papadopoulos in being pardoned. All four were implicated in the Mueller investigation.

Capitol Police issues formal apology for failures during deadly riot at Capitol Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman testified before Congress that police knew militia groups and white supremacists would be there and that there was a strong potential for violence.

Suspects in Michigan gov kidnapping plot allegedly trained in rural town: Part 2 Airplane mechanic Ty Garbin, 25, lived in Luther, Michigan, where he allegedly helped train others. He has pleaded not guilty. The town was awakened at 2:30 a.m. by an FBI raid on the property.