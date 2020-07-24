Video shows truck crashing into outdoor dining area in Brooklyn

More
Three people were taken to the hospital, and the driver was charged with driving without a license.
0:43 | 07/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows truck crashing into outdoor dining area in Brooklyn

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"Three people were taken to the hospital, and the driver was charged with driving without a license. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71954750","title":"Video shows truck crashing into outdoor dining area in Brooklyn","url":"/US/video/video-shows-truck-crashing-outdoor-dining-area-brooklyn-71954750"}