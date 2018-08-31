The Village Voice is shutting down

More
Half of the staff will be laid off immediately and the other half will stay on for an archive project.
0:22 | 08/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Village Voice is shutting down
All New York city's famous in the village voice paper is shutting down the voices owner whom bought it three years ago announced the move in a conference call today pewter Barbie says that half of its staff will be laid off immediately in. No more new contents will be published the other half staff will stay on to help close shop. And work on an archive Procter act.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57536639,"title":"The Village Voice is shutting down","duration":"0:22","description":"Half of the staff will be laid off immediately and the other half will stay on for an archive project.","url":"/US/video/village-voice-shutting-57536639","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.