Transcript for The Village Voice is shutting down

All New York city's famous in the village voice paper is shutting down the voices owner whom bought it three years ago announced the move in a conference call today pewter Barbie says that half of its staff will be laid off immediately in. No more new contents will be published the other half staff will stay on to help close shop. And work on an archive Procter act.

