Virginia Beach massacre motive questions loom

More
The FBI continues to sift through evidence amid the investigation into the mass shooting that left 12 dead.
2:45 | 06/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Virginia Beach massacre motive questions loom

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:45","description":"The FBI continues to sift through evidence amid the investigation into the mass shooting that left 12 dead.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63480045","title":"Virginia Beach massacre motive questions loom ","url":"/US/video/virginia-beach-massacre-motive-questions-loom-63480045"}